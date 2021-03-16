NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were hurt when a fire broke out overnight on the Upper East Side.
It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on 78th Street near Second Avenue.
The FDNY said the fire started on the third floor of a six story building.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries. Another suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and a third had minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.