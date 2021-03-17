NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Joe Biden spoke out about Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s legal troubles as a leaked tape indicates the state Assembly postponed an impeachment vote to make sure all the women pointing fingers at the chief executive are telling the truth.

As CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, it was all about the optics. Cuomo toured a mass vaccination site Wednesday at a Baptist church in Harlem with a gaggle of heavyweight community leaders who still support him. The apparent message is that he still intends to fight the burgeoning sexual harassment scandal.

“It is a pleasure to be joined by so many esteemed members of the community,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he would be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the event today.

Meanwhile the state Assembly hired top law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell to handle its impeachment probe.

TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation For Nursing Home Deaths, Sexual Harassment Allegations

A leaked tape indicated Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was able to put off Democrats demanding immediate impeachment by arguing it was important to make sure the seven women who have accused the governor of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior are telling the truth.

Yahoo! News reported that Heastie told members that some of the allegations were “…based on a newspaper article or other people’s assertions.”

“We need to get witness testimony. We need to hear from people who have this information. You put them under oath,” Heastie said. “They may have made false statements. I don’t know.”

Assemblyman Ron Kim did not I think the Assembly should put off the impeachment.

“I felt strongly I was part of a smaller group that felt that we already had the evidence to proceed with the impeachment,” Kim said.

President Biden weighed in after being asked if Cuomo should resign if the claims are confirmed.

“Yes. I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted too,” Biden said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also spoke out.

“We have zero tolerance for the behavior that is alleged against the governor. I think he is a supporter of zero tolerance. If these allegations prove to be true, zero tolerance,” Pelosi said.

It’s unclear how long the Assembly probe will take and whether it will be finished before the attorney general finishes her investigation.

An attorney for one of Cuomo’s accusers is expressing concern over the Assembly’s law firm selection, claiming a former partner has ties to the governor.