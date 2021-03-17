CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A young child died after being attacked by dogs in Middlesex County on Tuesday.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a house on Laurel Street in Carteret.
According to prosecutors, the 3-year-old child and the child’s mother were in their backyard when two dogs attacked.
One neighbor heard a woman screaming for help.
“Just, ‘Help me, help me,'” neighbor Jeet Debinder said. “It’s very, very bad, too, you know.”
The child was airlifted to a local hospital but could not be saved.
Prosecutors say the child’s mother was seriously injured.