NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On St. Patrick’s Day, the number of Irish pubs left standing to open their doors has dwindled.

It was the night before the big holiday last year that Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down bars and restaurants.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, this St. Patrick’s Day is a rebirth for The Mean Fiddler. It had announced it was closing in October.

“It feels like January 1st for us,” said owner Patrick McNamee. “Irish eyes are smiling today, you know. So we’re all happy.”

Over the last year, revenues tanked in the Times Square pub as Broadway remained shuttered, and they couldn’t reach an agreement with the landlord, until recently.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Boys in blue, Midtown North and South, came in, did painting, did construction for us, and they were here until about 2 o’clock last night,” McNamee said.

And in Midtown, in the presence of UV air filters, there was a toast to Mustang Harry’s, a Midtown landmark. Longtime customers of the pub, here since 1995, even wore memorabilia that they could not show off last year due to the bars being forced to close the night before.

“I keep it in my kitchen as good luck everyday when I wake up,” said Midtown West resident Theria Barnes.

Co-owner Ian Conroy says business was down 90% in 2020, but understanding landlords and government loans helped him through it.

“There’s life in the place, and as long as there’s life, there’s hope,” Conroy said.

Conroy has several safety measures in place, including requiring every customer get their temperature taken before being seated.

“So we’re adapting,” said Manhattan resident Tom Veltre.

And cherishing it, because some neighborhood spots could not survive this pandemic. Among those now closed: Murphy’s Tavern on Stone Street, Foley’s on West 33rd Street, Coogan’s In Washington Heights, and Finnerty’s in the East Village.

“That’s a shame,” said Dyker Heights resident Tom DiLillo. “You always get a home cooked meal and a good feeling.”

“And we’re looking forward to 2022,” said Manhattan resident Ciaran Collis.

With a little bit of Irish luck—and community support – the pubs are hopeful.

The New York Restaurant Association says one in six restaurants have closed. It says that number is even higher for standalone bars because of capacity restrictions.