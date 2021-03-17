NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a frightening attack on an 18-year-old woman in Greenwich Village.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on March 1 along East 8th Street between Mercer and Greene streets.
Police said a man hit the woman with a hard object, then grabbed her by the throat.
There were no words exchanged before the attack.
Police said the victim suffered pain and bruising. She refused medical attention on the scene.
The suspect took off in an unknown direction. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.