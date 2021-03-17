NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens soccer coach is accused of sexually abusing a student over a five-year period.
According to the Queens District Attorney, 57-year-old Jose Claros abused the student from 2013-2018, beginning when the victim was 12 years old.
Officials say Claros met the victim at a soccer tournament in 2013. He was a coach for Metropolitan Oval Academy at the time. Claros drove the victim home and offered to train him privately for free.
The victim went to Claros' Richmond Hill home about a week later and ran drills. Claros then allegedly kissed the child and touched him inappropriately.
Claros allegedly continued to sexually abuse the student at his home until 2018, when the victim was 17.
“The mother of this aspiring soccer player allowed her son to be alone with the defendant believing he would be a mentor and help her son realize his athletic potential. Instead, the defendant allegedly betrayed that trust and sexually abused the boy for years. Now the defendant will face justice in our Courts for his alleged actions,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.
Claros was arraigned Wednesday morning on a seven-count indictment charging him with course of sexual conduct against a child, sexual abuse, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.
He is due back in court on March 25.