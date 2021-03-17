NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Starting Wednesday, more New Yorkers are eligible for the COVID vaccine.
The latest phase includes public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services, and essential in-person public-facing building services workers.
Also Wednesday, all mass vaccination sites will be eligible to vaccinate anyone who is eligible with an appointment, and pharmacies can began to vaccinate teachers and those over 60.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here