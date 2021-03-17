NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More COVID restrictions in New York will be lifted soon.
On March 22, indoor fitness classes can begin reopening statewide. They will be allowed at 33% capacity with health screening and contact information required at sign-in.

Also on the 22nd, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s final five remaining yellow zones will be lifted. Those clusters are in parts of New York City, Newburgh and New Windsor.
Beginning April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers.
The curfew will remain in place for bars and restaurants. Cuomo says that curfew will be re-evaluated in late April.