Morning clouds give way to some sunshine this afternoon… mostly cloudy to partly sunny at times. As for temperatures, they’ll be running 10° warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Tonight will be chilly and quiet under mostly cloudy skies. Temps will remain in the 40s… 30s across our suburbs.

Rain fills in mid to late morning tomorrow and will be heavy at times, especially later in the afternoon and into the night. Then, overnight Thursday into Friday morning, we’ll see rain transition to snow N&W… potentially even into/around the city if the cold air catches up soon enough, but even so, it looks like things dry out by daybreak or shortly thereafter.

When all is said and done, 1-2″ of rainfall is expected (minor flooding possible) and a trace to 2+” of snowfall is expected, but mainly N&W. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect cold, windy conditions with highs near 40° and wind chills ranging from 20-30+°.