By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Wednesday morning everyone, and Happy St. Patrick's Day!
A cloudy and cold start to the day with temps in the mid 30s in NYC, upper 20s for the 'burbs… but some breaks of sun this afternoon with temps nearing 50!
Later today though, clouds will thicken back up and temps will stay pretty steady in the mid 40s overnight. Thursday morning will start off dry, but by afternoon rain will move in and will be steady and even heavy at times overnight… some localized flooding is possible so be cautious out on the roads!
The heavy rain will end Friday morning but cold air will swoop in at the same time, so some snow showers are possible before everything is over… perhaps a final parting shot of winter before spring officially arrives Saturday!