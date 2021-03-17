NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The world’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade will step off virtually Wednesday in New York City.
The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic, though two units managed to march up Fifth Avenue.READ MORE: NYPD: Armed Suspect Accused Of Robbing Facebook Marketplace Sellers
Wednesday’s virtual parade can be viewed online and features a montage of video from previous years.READ MORE: Police: Driver Flees Scene Of Crash That Left Woman In Critical
The annual mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral will take place in person, but with few in attendance.MORE NEWS: 3-Year-Old Child Dies After Dog Attack In Middlesex County
It will be livestreamed starting at 8:30 a.m. Learn how to watch both events live here.