By CBSNewYork Team
CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help identifying the man who stole from a Centereach store.

(credit: Suffolk County Police)

They say on March 12, the man took more than $500 worth of shrimp and beer from the Stop & Shop at 250 Pond Path.

He was caught on surveillance video loading up his shopping cart.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online by CLICKING HERE.

All calls, text messages and emails are kept confidential.

