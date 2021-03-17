CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help identifying the man who stole from a Centereach store.
They say on March 12, the man took more than $500 worth of shrimp and beer from the Stop & Shop at 250 Pond Path.
He was caught on surveillance video loading up his shopping cart.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online by CLICKING HERE.
All calls, text messages and emails are kept confidential.