NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The attorney for Charlotte Bennett, one of the women who have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, is accusing the Cuomo administration of witness tampering.

It comes as a second female accuser told her story to prosecutors and the governor presided over another high-profile press conference, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

There were only two brief shots of Michaela Kennedy Cuomo at her father’s press conference Thursday, but they were enough to send a message that the 23-year-old is supporting her dad as he battles sexual harassment allegations.

“We have my daughter Michaela, who is a big baseball fan,” Cuomo said.

It was the second day in a row of the governor’s magical mystery tour of positive spin doctoring. He sat grinning between All-Star pitchers Al Leiter and CC Sabathia to announce the start of baseball season.

Cuomo repeatedly worked his daughter into his remarks about allowing fans to return to Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

“It’s just so good for the psyche. I was talking to Michaela about it… getting out of the house… getting out of the apartment… seeing a new season start. Hope springs eternal, right?” said Cuomo.

Some think Cuomo sounded chipper because it was another “no reporters allowed” event. But it didn’t stop his accusers from questioning why his aides are mounting their own parallel review into allegations by an undisclosed aide that he groped her in his private residence at the Executive Mansion.

Debra Katz, the attorney for Bennett, was furious.

“Running a ‘parallel review’ to identify potential witnesses and providing attorneys to coach and supervise witnesses who testify before the independent investigators is absolutely wrong,” Katz said in a statement, questioning whether it was a “deliberate attempt… to interfere with the Attorney General’s investigation.”

When asked about the investigation, Cuomo’s acting counsel Beth Garvey said, “We fully informed the Attorney General’s office of the required process with this type of allegation and they said to follow it.”

Ana Liss, one of the seven women who have accused the governor of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior, told her story to investigators in a lengthy Zoom call.

The governor’s decision to hire two private lawyers to represent people who work in the executive chamber also raised questions. One of the lawyers is close to Cuomo and has held various positions going back to his days as Attorney General.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 49% of New York voters think the governor should not resign, while 43% say he should.

A March 4 survey found 55% of New York voters thought he should not resign.