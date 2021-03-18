CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Donations are pouring in for a New Jersey family whose 3-year-old son was killed in a dog attack.

Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said in a Facebook post Thursday more than $20,000 had been raised so far.

“Those wishing to donate may do so through the Carteret Charity Trust Fund at the link below or you may drop off your donation (checks only) to the dropbox in front of Borough Hall and 61 Cooke Ave,” the post read in part. “100% of money donated will go directly to the affected Carteret family.”

Police said 3-year-old Aziz Ahmed was mauled to death by two dogs Tuesday in the family’s backyard on Laurel Street.

Relatives told CBS2 the family had pleaded with the dogs’ owners before.

“The mother went to the neighbor two times to let her know the dog is wild, it’s out of hand. And you know, the owner laughed it off,” one person said.

“It cost an innocent child his life,” another relative said.

“If you’re not safe in your own yard, where are you safe at?” another person said.

The family said the two pit bulls lived directly behind them in a home on Birch Street, and the dogs got under the fence.

“They dug their way in, and they weren’t provoking the dog. She constantly told the neighbors that these dogs are an issue,” one relative said.

Web Extra: Click here to help the Ahmed family

Neighbor Jeet Devinder said he heard the mother’s desperate cries for help as the dogs attacked her and her son.

“She was just yelling about the dogs, and you know, shouting so… I was too late,” he said.

“Just pray for her,” one man said.

The boy was airlifted to the hospital but couldn’t be saved.

The two dogs involved were euthanized. Neither animal was registered with the town, which is required by law.

Neighbor Catherine Dougherty was surprised to hear the dogs were violent.

“Never bothered anybody. They weren’t aggressive, as far as I’m concerned,” she said.

But aggression was all the Ahmed family said they witnessed since they moved there about three months ago.

“This was supposed to be a fresh start for them. And how does she know that this was going to turn into her worst nightmare?” a relative said.

Middlesex County prosecutors are still investigating what led up to the attack. So far, no charges have been filed.