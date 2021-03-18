CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Restaurants in Connecticut are getting closer to normalcy.

Beginning Friday, capacity limits will be lifted for many businesses, including restaurants, retail stores and gyms.

There will be an eight-person table limit at restaurants and the 11 p.m. closing time remains in effect.

Thursday, state officials celebrated the comeback and noted more money will be coming to help small businesses through President Joe Biden’s stimulus plan.

