WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A newly designed preschool opened Thursday on Long Island.

There is already a wait list, and it couldn’t come at a better time for parents who work remotely.

Touted as the preschool of the future, eager families attended the grand opening of a Wantagh day care, designed and built to fit right into the neighborhood.

“During the pandemic, there have been some day cares that haven’t been able to make it through, which makes the need even greater. We did have a waiting list,” said Allison Ulin, with Harmony Early Learning preschool.

More parents are unable to depend on grandma or grandpa.

“I’ve been working remotely since last March,” East Meadow father Rene Christian said.

“What’s it like having the kids at home when you’re working?” CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan asked.

“It’s chaos,” Christian said.

He and his wife are trying to juggle, looking for three-day-a-week day care.

Harmony Early Learning caught their eye with its play structures, where infants have specific rooms with cribs, diapers and special flooring.

“It’s a radiant heat system, which warms the floors, so the kids could play comfortably on floor,” said Mark Montalvo, a contractor with McAlpine Co.

Toddlers have unique space for music, dance and art, cots for nap time, cubbies for car seats and ample room for double strollers.

“We are seeing the waiting lists at your more traditional day cares, so the more institutions and facilities like this we have, the quicker it will be to rebound. For us to be able to rebound to get our economy moving again,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

The 2021 stimulus bill offers some child care assistance for working families.

Other day cares and preschools award scholarships.

Harmony Early Learning begins at $650 a month and goes up to $1,400 depending on hours and programs.

The Dease family of Levittown was able to put their toddlers in day care, seeing immediate results.

“They slept better, they behaved better when they were home because they were being entertained and playing all day with other kids. You just see it in them. They need that socialization,” mother Jessica Dease said.

Socialization is key to success, say parents, with early goals to learn, create and explore the world.