NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after suspicious packages were mailed to five Manhattan schools.
The packages were delivered between March 10-18.READ MORE: New York Leaders Rally Behind Asian American Community After Recent Attacks: 'United In Our Anger'
According to police, each of the five schools received a plain white envelope containing a white powdery substance.
Authorities screened the contents of the envelopes, and they were determined to be non-hazardous.READ MORE: Chef By Day, Nurse By Night: Manhattan Health Care Worker Launches Catering Company After Finding Relaxation In Cooking
Police believe the packages are being sent to “cause disruption and alarm.”
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Raped By Driver After Flagging Down Vehicle In Brooklyn
Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact the NYC Terrorism Hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE.