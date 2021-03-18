CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Suspicious Package, suspicious substance

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after suspicious packages were mailed to five Manhattan schools.

The packages were delivered between March 10-18.

READ MORE: New York Leaders Rally Behind Asian American Community After Recent Attacks: 'United In Our Anger'

According to police, each of the five schools received a plain white envelope containing a white powdery substance.

Authorities screened the contents of the envelopes, and they were determined to be non-hazardous.

READ MORE: Chef By Day, Nurse By Night: Manhattan Health Care Worker Launches Catering Company After Finding Relaxation In Cooking

Police believe the packages are being sent to “cause disruption and alarm.”

No arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Raped By Driver After Flagging Down Vehicle In Brooklyn

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact the NYC Terrorism Hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE.

CBSNewYork Team