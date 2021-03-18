CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after suspicious packages were mailed to five Manhattan schools.

The packages were delivered between March 10-18.

According to police, each of the five schools received a plain white envelope containing a white powdery substance.

Authorities screened the contents of the envelopes, and they were determined to be non-hazardous.

Police believe the packages are being sent to “cause disruption and alarm.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact the NYC Terrorism Hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE.

