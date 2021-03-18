LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lakers legend Magic Johnson made an appearance Wednesday night via Zoom on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about this year’s NCAA Tournament and the return of fans in a limited capacity.

“You want them there to give you the energy, right,” Johnson said. “This is what happens, especially when you’re down in the game, a crowd can will you to victory, can bring you back, and so I think it’s going to be good for all of the college players to have some people there cheering — or even booing.”

And while Johnson conceded Gonzaga is the favorite to take it all, he said he wasn’t going to count anyone out.

“There’s about 10 teams that could actually win it all, and that’s what’s going to make it so exciting, because you don’t have the traditional powerhouse teams like you’ve had in the past, so you actually don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “So everybody get ready, because this year is going to be real March Madness.”

Johnson’s full interview can be seen on The Late Show on CBS following the 11 p.m. newscast.