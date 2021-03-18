CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio received the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine Thursday.

The mayor rolled up a sleeve on his polo shirt before Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi administered the shot.

Afterwards, de Blasio said he felt relieved.

So far, New York City has administered more than 3 million COVID vaccines.

