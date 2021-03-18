NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio received the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine Thursday.
The mayor rolled up a sleeve on his polo shirt before Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi administered the shot.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Today I joined the 3 million plus New Yorkers who’ve received a vaccine shot.
I have total faith in the Johnson + Johnson vaccine, so much so that I took it this morning. If you're eligible, make an appointment today: https://t.co/cNSZQW3Wf1 pic.twitter.com/b4yAqyXX9V
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 18, 2021
Afterwards, de Blasio said he felt relieved.
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Receives COVID Vaccine, Provides Coronavirus Update —
So far, New York City has administered more than 3 million COVID vaccines.