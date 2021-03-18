NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Play ball! New York baseball fans will be in the stands on Opening Day as the state takes another step forward on the road to reopening.

The Mets and Yankees will be permitted to reopen the ballparks at 20% capacity in April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

10,850 fans will be allowed at Yankee Stadium on Opening Day on April 1.

8,384 fans will be allowed at Citi Field for the Mets home opener on April 8.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced and fans must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

Regional sports venues that hold 1,500+ people indoors or 2,500+ people outdoors can reopen on 4/1. Indoor capacity is limited to 10%. Starting 3/29, statewide travel for sports and recreational activities will also be permitted. READ MORE: Mayor Bill De Blasio Receives Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 18, 2021

Former pitchers CC Sabathia and Al Leiter joined the governor for the announcement.

“We’re excited to be able to get out,” Sabathia said.

“I’m just thrilled that fans will get a chance to get back in the stadium. I’m sure, as the governor said, it’ll progress to where more people can go,” said Leiter.

“The crowd makes the ballgame… So, we’re going to play ball and we’re going to play ball with a crowd,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I tell you, it’s just so good for the psyche.”

Major League Baseball says it is planning on a full 162-game season in 2021 after no fans were allowed during the shortened 2020 season.

New York will reevaluate restrictions at large stadiums and arenas in May.