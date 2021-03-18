CBSN New YorkWatch Now
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On the road to reopening, hockey fans are set to return to Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night.

Season ticket holders will watch the New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m.

Attendance will be limited to 10% capacity, and required safety protocols will be followed.

This is the first time paying fans will be back at the Coliseum.

The team treated 1,000 frontline health care workers with tickets to a game last Thursday.

