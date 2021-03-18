(CBS Local)- The NFL and ViacomCBS announced Thursday that the sides had come to an agreement on a new 11-year multiplatform rights agreement that extends CBS’ relationship with the league through the 2033 season. CBS Sports will remain the home of the AFC with all games broadcast on CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ new flagship streaming service.

The new agreement also grants a list of NFL rights across the ViacomCBS family of networks and platforms to allow for new avenues for distribution and content creation throughout the deal.

The new deal begins in the 2023 season and includes and expanded schedule of games featuring teams from the NFC. The schedule is highlighted by 10 CBS doubleheaders including the NFL’s most watched window on Sundays at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time to go along with eight singleheaders and the traditional Thanksgiving Day Game. CBS Sports will broadcast three Super Bowls over the length of the deal including Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, Super Bowl LXII in 2028 and Super Bowl LXVI in 2032.

“We are thrilled to extend and expand our long-term partnership with the NFL to create even more value for ViacomCBS and for NFL fans,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS in a statement. “Today’s groundbreaking deal ensures that more big games will be available on CBS and Paramount+, with greater NFL programming opportunities featured across all ViacomCBS platforms including Pluto TV, vastly expanding the NFL’s reach among younger audiences in a rapidly evolving media landscape. NFL football is both a pillar of CBS Sports and huge differentiator for our streaming strategy, and our extensive partnership with the NFL will be fundamental to further driving growth and engagement on Paramount+ for years to come.”

In addition to the regular season games, the network and Paramount+ will present a full schedule of playoff games each season including the AFC Championship game, a Divisional Round game and one Wild Card game. A second Wild Card game will be added in the 2024, 2029 and 2033 seasons.

The broadcast of games are just part of a broad rights grant that includes expanded rights across CBS’ digital and social platforms as well as the ability to implement interactive features for consumers on Paramount+ and over ViacomCBS’ distribution partners. There is also the ability to collaborate with the league to create alternate game telecasts like the one that aired on Nickelodeon for the Wild Card playoff game this January. Finally, CBS has the opportunity to partner with the league for legalized sports betting applications.

“CBS’ NFL programming creates value for every one of our key constituents – our audience, advertisers, owned stations and affiliates, as well as our pay-tv distribution partners. It is must-have content that stands above the crowd in a fragmented television universe,” said George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Entertainment Group in a statement. “The NFL ON CBS has been a vital part of our broadcasting business for decades and it will be a powerful driver of our streaming success in the decade ahead. Our brands share a great history and a very exciting future together.”

ViacomCBS and the NFL have also agreed to long-term rights extensions for CBS Sports HQ, Pluto TV and INSIDE THE NFL, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning with the 2021 season.

“The NFL has been a cornerstone of CBS Sports programming for more than 60 years. We are extremely pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with the NFL for the next decade,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports in a statement. “The NFL is the most valuable content in all of media, and we are excited that the deal allows for more Sunday afternoon games than ever before and we retain the NFL’s most-watched time slot. This wide-ranging deal includes significantly expanded rights, and we look forward to continued growth and to maximizing the enormous value of the NFL across all of our CBS Sports platforms.”

CBS Sports first began televising NFL regular-season games in 1956, and this season marks its 62nd season. CBS Sports had broadcast rights to the National Football Conference package from 1970 through 1993 and began televising the American Football Conference package in 1998.