ROCKY POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police want your help identifying man they says stole a pocket book from a church pew.
They say it happened at St. Anthony's Church in Rocky Point Monday at 7:45 a.m.
The suspect was spotted wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a Superman logo, sweat pants and sneakers.
Police did not disclose how much was taken.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS of by CLICKING HERE. All calls, text messages and emails are kept confidential.