NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — How much do you pay to travel to and from work? If you drive a car or take public transportation, the commute probably costs a pretty penny.

New York Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato is trying to make the trips more affordable, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.

“Coming to the city, over here, right now cost me around $25 in tolls,” said Afnan Najam.

Another commuter told CBS2 he pays “roughly about $300 to $400,” each month.

Pheffer Amato wants to make commuting costs tax deductible.

“If I could deduct $2,000 a year, it might give me that opportunity to offset it. So now my commuting a day is not $5.75, it’s maybe $2.50.”

If you take the subway, a MetroCard at $127/month adds up to more than $1,500/year. A roundtrip toll on the RFK Triborough Bridge can cost up to $19/day.

Commuters say it would free up some change if they could write off those costs.

“That would be amazing, any chance to save money,” said Keaton Whitaker.

“I think that’s a great idea because, for a lot of people, the commuting costs are really exorbitant,” said Diane Worley.

Pheffer Amato said it would be another way to help get people back to work post-pandemic.

“It really applies for everyone. So, think about, I live in Astoria, and I’m lucky to get a job with the Department of Sanitation, and they assign me to a Bronx location. Well, now I just got an intro job – great start, city job – but I have to pay that toll everyday,” Pheffer Amato said.

The bill, if passed, would only impact New Yorkers.

Those commuting from New Jersey or Connecticut would not be covered in this version of the legislation. However, lawmakers say that could be changed later.