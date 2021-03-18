BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing approximately 50 pairs of sweatpants from a Victoria’s Secret on Long Island.
It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the store along Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore.
Police said the woman made off with roughly $2,300 worth of sweatpants.
Investigators believe she has committed similar crimes at locations in New Jersey.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.