By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent robbery was caught on video at a subway station in Queens.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday inside the Queens Plaza station.

Police said a man and woman walked up to the 23-year-old victim and snatched her cellphone out of her hand.

(Credit: NYPD)

Surveillance video shows the female suspect throw the woman to the ground.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to her face and head.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

