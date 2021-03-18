NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent robbery was caught on video at a subway station in Queens.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday inside the Queens Plaza station.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Economic Impact Payments Are On The Way
Police said a man and woman walked up to the 23-year-old victim and snatched her cellphone out of her hand.READ MORE: Mets, Yankees Permitted To Open Ballparks At 20% Capacity In April
Surveillance video shows the female suspect throw the woman to the ground.
She was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to her face and head.MORE NEWS: Community Raises More Than $20,000 For Carteret Family After 3-Year-Old Aziz Ahmed Killed In Dog Attack
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.