NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video trying to rob a woman at an ATM in the Bronx.
It happened shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 26 inside a Bank of America on Hunts Point Avenue.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up behind the 34-year-old victim as she’s using the ATM.
Police said he demanded money from her bank account, but she managed to back away and escape.
The suspect took off in a gray SUV heading north on Southern Boulevard.
He's described as 22 to 35 years old, approximately 140 to 170 pounds, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white mask and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.