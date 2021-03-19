NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new social distancing guidelines for schools.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade should now stay 3 feet apart, instead of six.READ MORE: New York City's 'Open Culture' Program Kicks Off With Outdoor Performances
However, CDC officials say students in high schools and middle schools where COVID-19 transmission rates are high should continue with 6 feet of social distancing.READ MORE: Chilling Video Shows Shootings Suspect At Spa Before Deadly Rampage
The updated guidance only applies to schools that require everyone to wear a face mask.MORE NEWS: Women Behind Times Square Restaurants Say Moms' Support, Love Of Feeding Others Help Them Persevere During Pandemic
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage