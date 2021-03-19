CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new social distancing guidelines for schools.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade should now stay 3 feet apart, instead of six.

However, CDC officials say students in high schools and middle schools where COVID-19 transmission rates are high should continue with 6 feet of social distancing.

The updated guidance only applies to schools that require everyone to wear a face mask.

