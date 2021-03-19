NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting in Harlem.
The incident happened on March 8 around 9:30 p.m. on Lenox Avenue near Odell Clark Place.READ MORE: Restaurants In NYC's Asian Communities Especially Hopeful Increased Indoor Dining Capacity Brings More Business
Police say a 37-year-old man got into an argument with another man, which then escalated into a physical confrontation.READ MORE: Advocates Calling For More Support For New York City's Asian Community Amid Spike In Hate Crimes
The other man then allegedly fired a gun in the victim’s direction, striking him in the legs, before running off.
According to police, the victim walked into Harlem Hospital the next day. He was treated for a gunshot wound and was last reported to be in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Cuomo Investigation: Eighth Accuser Reportedly Comes Forward, Current Aide Alyssa McGrath, As Lindsey Boylan Offers New Details In New Yorker Magazine Interview
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.