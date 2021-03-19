INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Illini are set to begin what they hope is a long run in the NCAA Tournament with a first-round game against 16th-seeded Drexel.
Illinois is of course a big favorite, but they’re focused on not losing their focus against the Dragons.
“We’ve just got to continue to be dialed and in and mentally prepare, you know, to not go out there and be, I would say, lackadaisical because they’re a 16th seed. We have bigger goals, and that’s to win a national championship,” said Illini guard Trent Frazier. “So we know it’s going to be a dog fight. We’ve just got to be ready for that.”
The game tips off at 1:15 p.m. ET Friday on TBS.