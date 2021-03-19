LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A brush fire that burned through 170 acres of land in Lakewood, New Jersey appears to have been set on purpose.
"We have located the origin of the fire and have concluded that the fire was intentionally set," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement Friday.
Strong winds fanned the flames that took firefighters 24 hours to contain after it started on March 14.
Twenty-nine homes were damaged. One firefighter is recovering after going into cardiac arrest during the response.
So far, there are no arrests.