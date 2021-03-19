NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s new information in an alleged racist rant against an Asian-American couple in Manhattan.
The woman caught on video arguing with the couple has been identified as Maura Moynihan, the daughter of late senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
The unprovoked altercation happened over the weekend.READ MORE: NYPD Investigating Alleged Anti-Asian Harassment; Woman In Video Accused Of Shouting ‘Go Back To China’
Maria Ha and Danny Lee say it all started when Moynihan told Ha to “go back to China.”
Moynihan has told news outlets that she did not use racist language.
Police are investigating.