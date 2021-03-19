Sunshine makes a comeback today, but it will be cold and blustery out there with gusts of 30-40 mph. Expect highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
The winds will die down tonight, but it will be another cold one. Expect temperatures to fall into the low 30s in the city with 20s and teens across our suburbs.
We ring in spring tomorrow at 5:37 AM. And the day gets off to a cold start, but temperatures will climb into the low 50s by the afternoon… about 10° warmer than today.
Sunday will be nice, as well. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon.