By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An inmate who was mistakenly released from Rikers Island has turned himself in.

Nikim Meekins was awaiting trial on attempted murder charges.

Meekins, 22, was initially arrested on March 10 in connection to an attempted murder in May 2018.

He was released on March 15 due to a clerical error after a Bronx court clerk mistakenly marked him for release with bail set at just $1.

He should have been held on $300,000 bond for the 2018 shooting.

Meekins returned to jail around 12:01 a.m. Friday with his attorney, authorities said.

The release of Meekins came a week after 26-year-old murder suspect Christopher Buggs was also prematurely released from Rikers.

Buggs is still at large, and four Department of Correction employees have been suspended pending an investigation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called Buggs’ release “frustrating” and said the city was ” going to put additional safeguards in place to make sure this never happens again.”

