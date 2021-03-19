NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 71-year-old man was apparently beaten to death overnight in Queens.
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to a home on 138th Street near 90th Avenue.
The victim suffered severe trauma to his body.
His 37-year-old neighbor was taken into custody, though he has not been charged.
