NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating another suspicious substance that was mailed to a New York City preschool.
CBS2 has been told white powder was found Friday in a letter addressed to the River Park Nursery School on Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.
The school also received a letter with white powder on Tuesday.
The NYPD says a total of five schools have been targeted over the past eight days. They say envelopes sent to the schools have all contained a powder determined to be non-hazardous.
Each envelope has a U.S. flag stamp and a handwritten address in block letters. The NYPD is sharing an example of the envelope for awareness. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the NYC Terrorism Hot-Line: 888-NYC-SAFE. Anyone receiving a suspicious should call 911.READ MORE: Suspicious Packages Containing White Powdery Substance Mailed To 5 Manhattan Schools
Investigators say it appears the motive is to cause disruption and alarm.
So far, no arrests have been made.