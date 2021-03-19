Breaking NewsNew York Times Reports Eighth Accuser Against Cuomo Comes Forward, A Current Aide
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating another suspicious substance that was mailed to a New York City preschool.

CBS2 has been told white powder was found Friday in a letter addressed to the River Park Nursery School on Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.

The school also received a letter with white powder on Tuesday.

The NYPD says a total of five schools have been targeted over the past eight days. They say envelopes sent to the schools have all contained a powder determined to be non-hazardous.

Investigators say it appears the motive is to cause disruption and alarm.

So far, no arrests have been made.

