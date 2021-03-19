NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for the weekend, restaurant capacity limits are going up in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Some other restrictions are also about to be lifted, as coronavirus rates decrease in many areas.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, it has been over a year since they started, and countless businesses are barely getting by.

In Connecticut, all capacity limits will be eliminated for most businesses, including restaurants, retail and gyms, as well as houses of worship and museums. Movie theaters and indoor performing art venues will be capped at 50%.

Gov. Ned Lamont said earlier this month safety will still be a top priority.

“While we’re lifting the capacity limits, we are going to maintain the mask and spacing requirements,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In New Jersey, gatherings are getting a boost. While indoor events, like religious services and weddings have a higher limit, general indoor gatherings can now increase from 10 to 25 people, and outdoor gatherings can go from 25 to 50.

Also in the Garden State, outdoor interstate youth sports are coming back. They’re limited to players, coaches, officials and up to two parents or guardians per athlete.

“As the weather begins to warm up and outdoor sports season looks to start, I am pleased we can take this first step,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

New Jersey will also boost capacities for indoor businesses, including gyms, amusement centers, salons and barbershop, to 50%.

From Hoboken to Hell’s Kitchen, restaurant owners and staff are celebrating as indoor dining capacities jump from 35 to 50% in New Jersey and New York City.

“We’re getting back to normal. It’s like one year after,” Luis Garcia, manager of Arriba Arriba, said. “It’s crazy, I love it.”

Elsewhere in New York, restaurants can expand to 75%.

COVID VACCINE

Just announced Thursday, starting April 1 there will be fans in the stands at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

“We’re going to play ball, and we’re going to play ball with a crowd,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor said outdoor sports venues can open with 20% capacity. While about 8,500 seats will be open at Citi Field, almost 11,000 fans will be allowed at Yankee Stadium.

Meanwhile, local leaders say we can’t let our guards down and still have to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.