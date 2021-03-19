NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After months of delays, Upper Manhattan is finally getting the busway the mayor promised last summer.
Most cars will be banned from a half-mile section of 181st Street through Washington Heights in hopes of improving access for buses, trucks and first responders.
The street will be limited to buses, trucks and emergency vehicles between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue in the eastbound direction. In the westbound direction, traffic will be limited from Amsterdam Avenue to Wadsworth Avenue.
The planned overhaul is set to launch April 26.
Local parking will be allowed.
Bus lane cameras will be installed, but warnings will be issued instead of fines for the first 60 days.