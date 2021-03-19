NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn street is being renamed for Yusuf Hawkins on Friday, more than 30 years after he was shot to death in a racially motivated attack in Bensonhurst.
The renaming ceremony at the corner of Verona Place and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant falls on what would have been Hawkin's 48th birthday.
Hawkins, who was 16-years-old, was killed in 1989 when a group of white teens confronted him and his friends.
They were in the area to look at a used car.
Authorities said the attackers believed Hawkins was dating a white girl in the neighborhood.