NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A father and son are recovering after a suspect stole their delivery van, with the teenage boy inside, and crashed it into nearby scaffolding in Manhattan.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the incident started when a 38-year-old father who works for a Queens bakery was doing his rounds, delivering bread to restaurants in Manhattan. His 15-year-old son was in the vehicle, keeping him company.

The father got out to make a delivery, leaving the van idling on West 44th Street. That’s when the suspect allegedly jumped in and stole the vehicle, driving about a block before crashing at the corner of West 45th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The boy was still in the van.

The father tried to stop the suspect and pry the door open. In the process, the man broke his left leg and left hand. He is still in the hospital.

The suspect also allegedly punched the 15-year-old son in the head. The boy is undergoing X-rays.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to Micheal Dellapolla, owner of Giampiero Bakery, where the father has worked for years.

“They are family. They’ve been with me 15, 20 years, so it’s really hard, it hurts,” he said. “Usually when you make deliveries, we have keys for restaurants. A bag of bread, you open the door, drop it in and go, so usually block by block, so they don’t ever shut off the trucks. It never happened, and we’re doing this for 30 years.”

“There was an emotionally disturbed person, who was running around in all these stores talking about people were trying to kill him … Thank god it was late, or early, however you look at it, that there was nobody out here,” one witness said.

Officers in the Midtown South Precinct happened to see the suspect crash the car. The suspect tried to run, but they were able to apprehend him. Charges are still pending.

Dellapolla says at least 30 restaurants didn’t get their bread Saturday morning, but he says much more importantly, he hopes the father and son have a speedy recovery.