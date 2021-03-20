NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused in an apparently unprovoked stabbing aboard a subway in Brooklyn.
It happened on a southbound 4 train that was approaching the Nevins Street station around 12:30 a.m. on March 19, police said.READ MORE: Cuomo Investigation: Eighth Accuser Reportedly Comes Forward, Current Aide Alyssa McGrath, As Lindsey Boylan Offers New Details In New Yorker Magazine Interview
The suspect allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old man with a sharp object several times, according to police.
The suspect then got off at Nevins Street and fled, police said.READ MORE: U.S. Rep. Tom Reed Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Female Lobbyist
The man police are looking for is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds and last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, yellow jacket and tan work boots.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition with puncture wounds to his right leg and left arm.MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: Tri-State Easing Coronavirus Restrictions For Businesses, Gatherings And More
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.