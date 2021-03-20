By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a beauty of a Saturday it was, with sunshine and mild temps in the 50s, feelin' every bit like the first day of spring!
Expect clear skies through the evening and overnight with temps falling back into the 30s to around 40 in NYC… But with light winds, we’re not talking about wind chills!
Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today with sunshine, light breezes and temps in the upper 50s.
Monday will start off the work week with sunny skies for most, but with some extra clouds along the coast… Still a lovely early spring day with highs in the upper 50s once again!