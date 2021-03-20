NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating another possible anti-Asian hate crime.
The unprovoked attack happened around 9 a.m. Saturday on Allen Street on the Lower East Side.
Police have released a picture of a suspect they say punched a 66-year-old man in the face.
The victim told police he heard the suspect say the word “Chinese” multiple times before striking him.
Police say he suffered some bruising and swelling.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.