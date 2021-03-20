POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A protest was held Saturday at the Jersey Shore over some components of the state’s recreational marijuana laws.
Among the complaints is a provision barring police officers from contacting parents of minors caught with marijuana on their first offense.
Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra hopes the state commission on marijuana makes serious changes.
“I’m well aware that Governor Murphy has signaled support to scale back this provision, but if that actually occurs, the devil will be in the details, and nothing I have seen so far has led me to believe that any changes to the law will remove this ridiculous criminal liability component our officers now face,” Kanitra said.
The measure is now under review.
It could take up to a year before recreational marijuana is sold at state-licensed dispensaries.