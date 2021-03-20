NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many New Yorkers took to the streets Saturday in response to the growing number of anti-Asian crimes.
A candlelight vigil was held in Foley Square for victims both locally and across the country.
Crowds also gathered to protest hate in Washington Square Park, and a large group marched from Times Square to Chinatown.
Earlier in the day in Foley Square, State Attorney General Letitia James remembered those killed in the spa shootings in Atlanta and the assault victims here in New York City.
“The continued rise in attacks and violence against our Asian-American community is despicable, and it’s an affront to our values and all that we believe in,” she said.
It's also believed that many of these incidents go unreported.
The NYPD’s anti-Asian hate crimes task force is encouraging victims to come forward.