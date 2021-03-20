CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New NYPD body cam video captures a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn that injured a suspected car thief.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 6 near Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York.

Police say officers approached two men standing next to a stolen white van.

That’s when one of the suspects, 60-year-old Paul Reed, allegedly got in the van and took off, firing at the officers.

They fired back, hitting Reed in the leg.

Reed is now facing charges, including reckless endangerment.

