NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was more violence against Asian Americans in New York City this weekend as the country deals with a disturbing surge in attacks.

Police are investigating two separate attacks that left older, Asian men with serious head injuries, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

These latest assaults add to the nearly 3,800 hate incidents reported by Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite countless rallies calling for an end to anti-Asian violence and increased police patrols in Asian communities, attacks are still happening at an alarming rate.

On Saturday morning, police said a suspect punched a 66-year-old Asian man in the face on the Lower East Side.

The victim, who suffered bruising and swelling, told police he heard the suspect say “Chinese” multiple times before striking him. Police are investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.

There was another attack at the Franklin Street subway station, near Varick Street in Tribeca, the day before.

Police released a photo of a suspect who allegedly struck a 68-year-old man with a closed fist onboard a northbound 1 train. The suspect then ran off, leaving the victim with critical head injuries.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, white jeans, a pink sweater and a black hat.

Police said the subway assault is not being investigated as a hate crime at this time. But a witness, who posted about the assault on social media, claims racial slurs were used during the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

