NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All across the city people have been coming together, holding rallies to show their support for the Asian community.

There was a massive show of support outside Brooklyn Borough Hall on Sunday. City leaders and people from all walks of life, all races and religions joined in a mission to stop the discrimination and violence against the Asian community, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

“There are many other people who are still staying silent. We’re gonna make sure they speak up as well. No more hate!” state Sen. John Liu said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams comforted Shaoshing Chan of Bensonhurst, as Asian community advocates shared the story of her truck driver husband, Chak Keung Chan.

On March 2, he was severely beaten and left for dead, while making a delivery in Syracuse. He remains unconscious in critical condition. Police are still investigating, but have not declared it a hate crime.

“When people mug someone, a truck driver, for money, you hit him once or twice and do not beat them half to death. That is, those injuries are consistent with a bias attack,” community activist Karlin Chan said.

Atsuko Nakajima-Healy of Crown Heights brought her husband and 8-year-old son to the rally to join in solidarity with the movement against racism. She said every attack feels personal.

“I do feel a knot in my stomach. It affects my thoughts, too. Like, my actions. I hesitate to go out,” Nakajima-Healy said.

“We’re all different, but that doesn’t mean we should be treated different,” Kenta Nakajima-Healy said.

“Whether we have personally felt this or experienced any kind of violence, ourselves, this is our chance to be here for each other,” Benjamin Healy added.

Other rallies against Asian hate were held in Union Square and Flushing, Queens. It was an encouraging sign for many who have long felt the pain of racism.

“This is a lifelong struggle for so many people, for Asian-Americans, for Black Americans. The list goes on. It hurts my heart,” Brooklyn resident Sajana Blank said.

When asked if seeing all this support for the Asian community is encouraging, Blank said, “Yes, it gives me hope.”

But the painful reality is there is still so much more work to do, to end the senseless discrimination.