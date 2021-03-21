By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What a beautiful finish to the weekend it was! Abundant sunshine and high pressure in control allowed temperatures to soar into the low 60s away from the coast. It was about 20 degrees warmer than Friday.
Sunday night will feature clear skies once again with a light breeze, and temps will bottom out around 40 in the city, and in the 30s elsewhere.
Monday will feature just a few more clouds mainly along the coast, but conditions will remain dry and mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.
There will be a bit more cloud cover for Tuesday with even milder temps, in the low 60s, with more warmth in store for the end of the week.
Stay tuned!